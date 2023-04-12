MHS Student Council carnival photo & caption

Students from the ECE, Faleasao & Fitiuta Elementary Schools enjoyed the games and food at the Manu’a High School student council sponsored Dia de Los Muertos carnival. Manu’a High School student council was recently recognized as a 2023 National Council of Excellence for providing community events that promote wellness, cultural awareness, and school spirit throughout the district. The whole community was invited to join in the fun. [courtesy photo / M. Leulua’i]