Manumalo Elementary Science Fair winners photo & caption

Manumalo Academy proudly recognizes its AS-DOE Elementary Science Fair winners: (left- right) Yoon Seo Pyo — 1st place in Physics in 6-8 category; Falagai Fuiava — 1st place in the Engineering 6-8 category; John Mirasol- 1st place in Environmental Science 6-8 category; (front) Jayrielle Mirasol — 1st place Zoology 3-5 category. Congratulations to all the territory’s young scientists who participated in this event last week! [courtesy photo]