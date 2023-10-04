LHS Suicide Prevention Wave photo & caption
Leone High school students participated in a Suicide Prevention wave held in front of their school on Friday, September 29, 2023. Suicide awareness prevention has been at the forefront of the community, after the recent deaths of two youth, who took their own lives. The government recently hosted through the Department of Health workshops on suicide awareness and prevention at the Gov. H. Lee Auditorium for ASG employees. [courtesy photo]