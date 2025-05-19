Leone High School Admin Office dedication photo & caption

Gov. Pulaali i Nikolao Pula joined the Leone High School community as well as religious leaders, Fono members, cabinet officials, management staff, and the proud students of Leone High School to celebrate the dedication of the new Leone High School Administrative Office. Highlighting Leone High School's motto, "Unity is our Strength," the Governor encouraged all present to remain unified, noting that unity fosters resilience, progress, and strength within the territory. [ASG photo]