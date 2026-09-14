Leone health clinic opening photo & caption

The Department of Health is reopening its newly renovated clinic in the village of Leone. Director of Health, Dr. Saipale Fuimaono credited the financial foundation provided by the ARPA Oversight Office under the leadership of Director Puiali’i James Faumuina and recognized the instrumental partnership of Procurement Officer Frederick Ledoux. In his closing remarks, the Director focused on the clinic’s background, and the wonderful staff and members of the Department. [Facebook photo]