Historic visit of leaders to new Fale Fono photo & caption

Commemorating the historic visit of the top echelon of Samoa leadership with some of the territory’s top leadership. In both the Senate and House chambers, lawmakers’ desks bear cultural significance, adorned with hand‑carved upeti panels, blending the state-of-the-art structure and Samoan cultural designs. The upeti panels are the work of Su‘a Wilson Fitiao, his Assistant/ apprentice Mark Clarke Iulio, and Reggie Meredith Fitiao, who worked together to blend design, with artistry and heritage.