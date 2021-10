Celebrate Our Children Off-Island — Happy White Sunday! This undated photo shared with Samoa News shows Polynesian dancers of Samoan ancestry, who are serving in the US military at Fort Bliss, Texas. The dancers are: [l-r] SPC Faustina Fetalaiga, Latesha Carter, SGT Jackie Fruen, SFC Loloma Laban, Tupou Talaga and Lehualani Faaati Uluenga- Gillis. [courtesy photo]