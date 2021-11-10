“HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE U.S. MARINE CORPS”

Washington, D.C. — Congresswoman Uifa’atali Amata is honoring the 246th birthday of the United States Marine Corps, and released the following statement:

“The U.S. Marines have a distinguished history dating back to 1775, in the years leading to American independence. The second Continental Congress commissioned Captain Samuel Nicholas in Philadelphia to recruit two battalions of forces to serve on land and sea, leading directly to the first American amphibious raid under his command in early 1776. Since then, in every war and conflict, they have served with valor.

“Congratulations to all our Marines, past and present, including Governor Lemanu P.S. Mauga. American Samoa is proud of every one who serves.

“Thank you for your service. Happy birthday to the Marines, may God bless you, and Semper Fi!”