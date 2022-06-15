Hansell recognized for 20 years of service at ASCC photo & caption

ASCC recently recognized Dr. Michael Otto Hansell (center) of the Agriculture, Community and Natural Resources division for 20 years of service. Presenting Dr. Hansell with his Certificate of Recognition are (l – r) ASCC President Dr. Rosevonne Pato, Vice President of Administration and Finance Mr. Sonny Leomiti, Vice President of Academic and Student Affairs Dr. Letupu Moananu, and Acting Human Resources Officer Ms. Silaulelei Saofaigaalii. [photo: J. Kneubuhl]