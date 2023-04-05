Ads by Google Ads by Google
Fono Building Update photo & caption

Wed, 04/05/2023 - 8:38am
New Fono building in progress

The new Fono building — rumored to now cost around $21Mil — up from its original $11Mil price tag — as the new office building to be located at the back of the new Fono building has been added to the project. The Fono building is expected to be ready when the Fono celebrates its 75th Anniversary. Originally scheduled for June, the month of October is now being mentioned for the celebration. A $1 million allocation for the Fono’s 75th Anniversary Celebration was included in the Governor’s FY 2023 $7.4 million+ Supplemental Budget. [photo: OA]

