Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — DYWA is promoting Heart Month with a Heart Wave on Friday, February 2. Meet up time is 6:45 a.m. at DYWA Tafuna. WEAR RED and take part in the Heart Month walk on Saturday, Feb. 3.

“While heart disease is rapidly arising, we ask that you take the initiative and get your heart screened. Value your heart because you matter!”

Call 699-2801 for more information.