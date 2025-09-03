Fairness of children’s book funded by deep sea mining company questioned

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — A children's book exploring the idea of deep sea nodules was paid for by a charity established and funded by a Cook Islands seabed mining company.

"I know of a treasure. It's ancient and old. A treasure of marvels and wonders untold," is an excerpt from the book, Merio and the Hidden Treasure, referencing the nodules — the potato-shaped rocks packed full of valuable metals kilometres deep on the seabed that might be mined.

The author Joyana Finch claims she had full editorial control of the story and that the book is educational and does not promote the industry.

"At the end of the day, I wrote the book how I wanted to. They did know about the book and signed off on it before it was published. Did they change the story, did they influence the story? No they didn't," Finch said.

"Everything in that [story] is true — there are magical rocks under the sea, they do have amazing capabilities, they will make some people happy."

In the book, Rere, a girl from space, saved Merio, the Polynesian mermaid, who was stuck in an abandoned fishing net.

Rere's rocket ship had crashed and she was unable to go home. In an attempt to lift Rere's spirits, Merio looks for a gift in the ocean, settling on the nodules that power her new friend's ship to get home.

The publishing of the book was paid for by Te Rito o Taku Peu Tupuna. The charity was set up by the founders of deep-sea mining company CIC Ocean Research "to demonstrate their commitment to support Cook Islands' cultural arts and communities".

Vania Kauraka manager of Te Rito o Taku Peu Tupuna said "it was not CIC who sponsored the book" but the charity.

"Te Rito o Taku Peu Tupuna provides funding and resources to local initiatives approved by our Cultural Advisory Group (Kopapa o Te Rito) which focuses on the preservation and celebration of Cook Islands cultural heritage," Kauraka said.

"CIC is not a sponsor. That said, there is nothing 'pro deep-sea mining' about the book; it simply provides facts and verifiable data about polymetallic nodules."

The charity had also sponsored the printing and translation of several other science books by Finch which are not related to deep-sea mining.

"We did not choose the content of the book - Merio and the Hidden Treasure, nor have we chosen any of the content for any of the books that Mrs J Finch has authored," Kauraka said.

Finch said the book was written to explain what the nodules are, where they are found and that they are valuable.

"That's where the story stops," Finch said.

"I intentionally stopped it there because the one thing I didn't want to do was to write a story that was pro-seabed mining and I did not want to write a story that was anti-seabed mining either."

CONCERN OVER DEEP SEA MINER COMMUNITY CONSULTATIONS

The Cook Islands is three and a half years into the five-year "exploration phase", where three companies including CIC Ocean Research investigate if mining is possible, including looking at potential environmental impacts.

During this time companies have been sponsoring community initiatives and hosting meetings.

June Hosking, president of environmental non-governmental organisation Te Ipukarea Society, claims corporate sponsorship by deep sea mining companies of community projects is being used to change public perception.

Another company, Moana Minerals conducted a series of community consultations in the outer islands in June.

Hosking said she does not think it should be allowed.

Instead, she said public consultation should happen through the Cook Islands Seabed Minerals Authority (SBMA) - the government agency or regulator in charge of deep-sea mining.

"Our seabed minerals authority is supposedly our government's neutral body that should be thinking about our people and thinking about the environment and thinking about the economy and trying to balance all of that," Hosking said.

"[Companies] literally have one thing they want to do here and that's make money.

"They want to mine and they want to do it as soon as possible."

But Moana Minerals chief executive Hans Smit said it's the companies that ask the public for permission to mine — not the government.

"Why should [SBMA] be the only ones who engage with the public?" Smit said.

"They are not allowed to answer questions on our behalf; only we can do that. So we went [to the outer islands] and engaged with the community in order to share with them about us, about our company, what our vision is, what our goals and objectives are."

Smit said community engagement was to keep people up to date with what is going on in the sector.

He said people were frustrated "by the inability to get access to data" which had been made publicly available through the SBMA.

"We weren't there to sway people; we are there to inform people."

Moana Minerals moved cargo and freight from the Southern Group to Rarotonga for self-governance celebrations, which started in July. It also sponsored the Women In Science Expedition, promoting marine research for Pacific women.

Smit said initiatives that support the community are not done to influence the public.

"If it does influence people, so be it, but it is part of a strategy to show that this industry has got peripheral benefits that will accrue to all."

SBMA partnerships and cooperation director Edward Herman said monitoring what deep sea mining companies tell the public had not been considered.

"At the moment we haven't seen anything that's false or misleading. Our companies, like any company here in the Cook Islands, they all do promotional work; I don't think we have any agencies out there regulating people's promotional messaging narratives," he said.

"I think there's a lot of messaging not only coming from government companies but also from other civil societies. I think everyone has a message they want to share."

Smit said the proponents of mining are held to a very high standard.

"It doesn't apply on the other side and that disproportionate holding people to account leads to a lot of misinformation."

Finch said there will be a sequel to her book which will show "both ways" of what seabed mining could mean.

"It's in the middle but it's very polarising, both ways. There is urgency to release it, I don't think either side will be happy, but what I want is more critical thinking, more seeking of answers."

Finch said she was not sure if she would seek sponsorship from Te Rito o Taki Peu Tupuna for her new book.