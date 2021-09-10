Deaf Awareness Month includes free hearing tests

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Friends, supporters and others joined yesterday morning in Tafuna for the “Deaf Awareness WAVE” after September was named “Deaf Awareness Month”. Headed by the Health Department’s Helping Babies Hear office, it is hosting an open-house on Sept. 16th and includes free hearing screenings for all ages. Call 699-4990 to schedule an appointment.

The open house is one of the planned events, along with “Free — American Sign Language” classes from Sept. 20- 22 at Tafuna Elementary School Deaf classroom from 4p.m to 5:30p.m.

Culminating activities for Deaf Awareness Month is “Deaf Night” on Sept. 30th from 5p.m to 7p.m at the Department of Youth and Woman Affairs building in Tafuna. For more details see the Deaf Awareness Month advertisement published in Samoa News, yesterday and today.

If folks have any questions regarding this month's deaf awareness activities, please call the DOH Helping Babies Hear program at 699-4990.