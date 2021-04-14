Congratulations to EMS Graduates photo & caption

Head of EMS, Popo Avegalio (4th left back-row) with eleven new EMS graduates, following their graduation ceremony last Friday at the EMS’s new location in Tafuna — the former FAA Club House. In no specific order are graduates: Duncan Pitone Manase; Talalelei Arieta Afalava; Jody Sa’au; Paeai Fusilua Milikini; Preciousjasmine Feleni Su’a-Kalio; Marlena Leatulevao; Fangupo Tafoki Jr; KelemeteFagamanu Ifopo; Aloali’i Ruta Ualisao; Melema Sivatia; Leuteofuiono Lafaele. [photo: LAF]