Congrats to our Grads!

"My warmest congratulations to each graduate in the several collegiate programs, and congratulations also to each proud parent or mentor! I'm so happy for each one of our graduates, and it was a pleasure to be there to see you graduate," said Congresswoman Amata. "I want to say thank you to each teacher for investing in these lives that will strengthen our islands for years to come, and President Dr. Rosevonne Pato for her leadership. [courtesy photo]