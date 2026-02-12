Community Services Programs Conference in Washington, DC photo & caption
Thu, 02/12/2026 - 7:24am
Representing the Department of Commerce at the National Association for State Community Services Programs Conference in Washington, DC are: Pictured on Day 1 of the conference are Deputy Director Reinette Thompsons-Niko, CSBG Project Assistant Dorothy Siatunu'u, and Executive Assistant to the Director Tufanua Mase, ready to engage and learn more to strengthen programs that support our communities. [DOC photo]