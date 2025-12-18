Christmas gifts, treats and shared smiles & laughter with young LBJ Hospital patients photo & caption

Gov. Pulali’I Nikolao Pula and First Lady Dr. Lois Pula made their inaugural visit to the LBJ Pediatric Ward, accompanied by CEO Dr. Scott Anesi and dedicated hospital staff. In the spirit of Christmas, they presented Christmas gifts, treats and shared smiles & laughter with the young patients. Here’s a thought for a Christmas present: Visit a friend, or family you have not seen in awhile with Christmas cheer. [courtesy photo]