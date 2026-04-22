CDC Childhood Lead Poisoning Prevention Team meets ECE/ Headstart team photo & caption

The CDC Childhood Lead Poisoning Prevention Team meeting our local DOE Early Childhood Elementary (ECE)/ Headstart team in support of our lead blood testing for the children of American Samoa on April 14, 2026. Thank you to our ECE/ Headstart and the team, Dr. Malouamaua Tuiolosega, Dr. Jean Anderson, Dental team, Ms. Angela Alvear and Ms. Lupe Misa for an engaging meeting. All for the safety and healthy environment for our children. [Facebook photo]