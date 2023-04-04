Carnival Fun Day photo & caption

Developmental Disability Awareness Month culminated with a Carnival Fun Day last Friday, March 31, 2023 at the Tafuna DYWA. The celebration featured booths from various government agencies, including the ASCC Land Grant, DoH- Vaccination, as well as NGOs for the disabled. Gift packs for children with snacks and water were distributed during the event that highlighted children — with Bounce activities for them to play in as part of the fun & games of the carnival. [photo: RA]