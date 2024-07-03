Auckland pies with a Māori and Pasifika twist

Auckland, NEW ZEALAND — Tucked away on Auckland's Sandringham Road, is a vibrant blue café doing things a little bit differently. Blue Rose co-owners Lenny Stevens and Robbie Kainuku bring a Māori and Pasifika flair, respectively, to their menu items.

Recently their Koko Samoa Cupcakes featured on Auckland's top 100 Iconic Eats but it's perhaps their pies which they're best known for. The pies are handmade, and packed with unique ingredients.

Their 'palusami' pie has corned beef and taro leaves, a 'boil up' pie with bacon bones, watercress and potato, and a 'hangi pie' with pork belly, stuffing and kumara. About 3000 of them fly out of the cabinet each week, and that's before you factor in their catering orders.

Samoa News’ editor while stuck in New Zealand for 2 1/2 years due to COVID-19 restrictions discovered the Blue Rose Cafe in Auckland. Favorites: the palusami pie and the hangi pie!