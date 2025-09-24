ASVB Paogo Cultural Week

The American Samoa Visitors Bureau officially commenced Paogo Cultural Week with a sunrise service on Monday at Suiga'ula o le Atuvasa, held within the Tufele Liamatua Sr. Tufele Cultural Center. The event marked the beginning of a week-long celebration dedicated to honoring Samoan heritage, unity, and the symbolic significance of the paogo flower, inviting residents and visitors alike to participate in the celebrations at Suiga'ula o le Atuvasa. [courtesy photo]