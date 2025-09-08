Assisting the residents of Aunu’u photo & caption

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Over the weekend, ASG launched a joint agency response to assist the residents of Aunu’u, who had been stranded due to boat service disruptions between Aunu’u and Auasi. Through the Aunu’u Liaison, and in close coordination with the Department of Search and Rescue (DSAR), Homeland Security, Department of Health, and the Governor’s Office, relief assistance was provided to support our families on the island. [courtesy photo]