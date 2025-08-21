Ads by Google Ads by Google
Home

American Samoa Coastal Zone Management Program photo & caption

Thu, 08/21/2025 - 8:57am
American Samoa Coastal Zone Management Program participants

The American Samoa Coastal Zone Management Program (ASCZMP), a program under the Department of Commerce, participated in the American Samoa Department of Education’s Teacher Workshop: the Elementary Division, focused on 3rd Grade Science Teachers and Administrators. In collaboration with the Resilience Office, led by Dr. Sabrina Mahuka, ASCZMP provided educational support and valuable classroom resources for the upcoming school year. [courtesy photo]

Copyright © 2025 Osini Faleatasi Inc. dba Samoa News | All Rights Reserved

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media