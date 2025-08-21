American Samoa Coastal Zone Management Program photo & caption
Thu, 08/21/2025 - 8:57am
The American Samoa Coastal Zone Management Program (ASCZMP), a program under the Department of Commerce, participated in the American Samoa Department of Education’s Teacher Workshop: the Elementary Division, focused on 3rd Grade Science Teachers and Administrators. In collaboration with the Resilience Office, led by Dr. Sabrina Mahuka, ASCZMP provided educational support and valuable classroom resources for the upcoming school year. [courtesy photo]