“Alao” christened and launched for its maiden voyage

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — The highly anticipated fautasi from the village of Alao, often described as the "new kid on the block" and a standout member of the newest generation of cutting-edge, state-of-the-art fautasi, was officially christened and launched for its maiden voyage last Friday.

The ceremony, held at Pago Pago Park at the fautasi boat sheds, drew an impressive gathering of prominent figures from the local community, truly showcasing the "who's who" of the Territory.

The three branches of government were prominently represented at the event, with Lt. Governor Pulumataala Ae Ae, Jr. attending on behalf of Governor Pulaalii Nikolao Pula. Senate President Tuaolo Manaia Fruean, Speaker Savali Talavou Ale, members of the Fono, and Judge Mamea Sala, representing Chief Justice Lealaialoa Michael Kruse were also present.

Additionally, the captains of other fautasi teams competing in this year’s Flag Day Regatta, along with friends and supporters of the new fautasi from Alao village, were invited to join the celebration.

Before the ceremony began, Master of Ceremonies Faga Fiti Sunia clarified that the new fautasi was officially named “Alao” and not “Fetu o Sasa'e” (The Eastern Star), which is traditionally used by the village to name its teams in inter-village competitions. Faga elaborated that the village chiefs recommended naming the fautasi after the village itself because the name “Alao” is easy to pronounce, articulate, remember, and interpret.

The Alao is an impressive sight, with its sleek and sophisticated design painted in fluorescent blue, fluorescent orange, and white. The name “Alao” is boldly printed in capital letters on the bow, while the upper bow features the village logo — a four-pointed star overlaid on a compass-like perimeter.

The color scheme and all graphics adorning the boat’s bow, stern, and oars were designed by Olomua Fiafia Sunia. Olomua’s late mother, Aioletuna Sunia, was a proud member of the Satele and Faga families of Alao.

The ceremony commenced with a short service, followed by the christening and blessing of the fautasi. Alao matai Sogimaletavai then delivered a project overview, recounting how the Alao village council of chiefs and orators first envisioned the construction of a fautasi in 2013. The project was driven by a desire to engage the village youth in a positive and constructive endeavor.

The initiative aimed to foster unity among the younger generation while steering them away from negative influences such as mischief, drugs, and alcohol.

However, the project was temporarily set aside as resources and efforts were directed towards the construction of a hall for the Congregational Christian Church of American Samoa (CCCAS), which was already underway at the time.

The fautasi project gained renewed momentum during a council meeting in April last year, where a unanimous decision was made to make the proposal a reality. The village Fono promptly initiated preparations for building a state-of-the-art fautasi.

This endeavor held special significance, as it was seen as a fitting tribute to the late senior council members, Sogimaletavai Leo and Lealao Melila Purcell. Both had been staunch advocates for the project, and the matais agreed that this initiative would honor their memory in a heartfelt way.

Faced with a one-year deadline to build a state-of-the-art fautasi, the Alao village Fono recognized the urgent need to raise substantial funds to ensure their participation in this year's Fautasi Flag Day Regatta.

Their first fundraising event was a Tausala Dance Night, where the 12 families of the village were tasked with presenting a female family member to perform a traditional Samoan siva. Friends and relatives were invited to donate money during the performance, while each participating family was also required to contribute a monetary donation.

Sogimaletavai extended heartfelt gratitude to everyone who contributed and participated in the village’s initial fundraising drive, commending their commitment and dedication to the cause. He also expressed special thanks to relatives from across the island who showed their support, with particular recognition of Fr. Kelemete and Rev. Tony Na'otala, servants of God and esteemed natives of Alao village.

With funds in hand, the village Fono began earnest deliberations on awarding the construction contract. It was unanimously agreed by council members that the fautasi's design must feature cutting-edge, state-of-the-art innovations and stand apart from any existing fautasi. As such, the decision was made to seek a contractor from off-island.

Ultimately, the construction contract was awarded to the New Zealand-based company Miller Marine, while the design of the fautasi was entrusted to another renowned New Zealand firm, LOMOcean Yacht Design.

Following successful negotiations, Senior Engineer Andre Moltschaniwskyj and Naval Architect Craig Loomes of LOMOcean Yacht Design traveled to the Territory to explain and oversee the construction of the structural design of the fautasi. Simultaneously, Simon Miller and Denny Moore of Miller Marine Ltd. arrived to undertake the task of constructing the fautasi.

Before construction could commence, securing a venue became a priority. Sogimaletavai expressed gratitude to then-Governor Lemanu P.S. Mauga, whose assistance was instrumental in obtaining a space at Pago Pago Park to build a boat shed. He highlighted the prime location of the shed, situated directly adjacent to the boat ramp, just a few feet away—an ideal spot for their project.

Sogimaletavai also extended his thanks to Pago Pago Paramount Chief Mauga Tasi Asuega, who permitted round-the-clock work during the shed's construction. The project itself was undertaken by the local company Prism Co. Ltd. and supervised by Taupa'u Tauileave Toluono, whose wife hails from Alao.

In November of last year, chiefs and orators from Alao traveled to Hawaii and the mainland for a fundraising mission. They were warmly welcomed by relatives residing off-island, who offered their unwavering support. Sogimaletavai shared that the group was deeply moved by the overwhelming generosity and love shown through monetary contributions.

With the additional funds raised during their fundraising mission, the Alao village was able to secure the full amount needed to cover the project, including contractors' fees. In just one week, the group visited Seattle, San Jose, Los Angeles, and Hawaii before returning home.

It was revealed that the total cost of the construction, including the contractors' fee, amounted to US$376,512.63 (NZ$648,924.75), while the boat shed cost an additional $100,000. This brought the overall project cost to US$476,512.63.

MC Faga Fiti Sunia expressed heartfelt gratitude for the generous monetary donations received from local businesses. Special recognition was given to the local McDonald's franchise, managed by Carol Tautolo, for a significant contribution of $50,000.

Local Asian businesses collectively donated $10,000, along with additional contributions from local business owners such as Roy Willis and Utu Sila Poasa.

According to project operations manager Taupa'u Tauileave Toluono, all the materials used in the construction were purchased overseas. The main skeletal structure of the "Alao" fautasi was built using PVC foam and fiberglass, reinforced with carbon fiber to ensure greater strength and durability

Measuring an impressive 104 feet in length and weighing 1,200 kg (26,000 lbs), the fautasi is designed to accommodate 37 rowers along with the captain. Its sleek and innovative design incorporates sliding seats, enabling rowers to utilize their legs by moving their bodies back and forth on wheeled seats for enhanced power and efficiency.

In an interview with Simon Miller, one of the two New Zealanders who built the "Alao" fautasi, he expressed his gratitude to the people of Alao for their hospitality and kindness which has left wonderful memories and lifelong friends.

The two New Zealanders who were instrumental in building the state-of-the-art fautasi Alao, Alao Fautasi Simon Miller (second from left) and Fetu o Sasa'e Denny Moore, pose alongside crew members. The chiefs and orators of Alao village have honored Miller and Moore with honorary matai titles, bestowing upon them the titles of Alao Fautasi and Fetu o Sasa'e, respectively to recognize their connection to the village and its fautasi.[photo: Asi A. Fa'asau]

"We have never met a group of people so proud and passionate," Miller stated. "It is a true honor. We thank you for believing in us, in what we do in producing what we see here today. We admire the effort and sacrifice that each village puts in to having a fautasi.

"Putting together a group of people to work together is a powerful thing and you should be proud of this. It's a sport, but it's a whole lot more than that. I'm not going to talk about the design of the fautasi because we believe it's all about results. So we'll let her do the talking when she's out there competing. God bless all who sail on her, and it's all about having fun. Thank you."

The chiefs and orators of Alao village have honored Simon Miller and Denny Moore with honorary matai titles, bestowing upon them the titles of Alao Fautasi and Fetu o Sasa'e, respectively. Throughout last Friday's christening ceremony, the two Kiwis were addressed by their newly conferred matai titles, symbolizing their esteemed connection to the village and its community.

Later that day, the Alao was launched onto the water for its maiden voyage within Pago Pago Bay. While the fautasi glided through the water with impressive elegance, the crew faced challenges in maintaining synchronized rowing. Many crew members reported that their feet were slipping out of the restraints as they slid forward and backward, which disrupted their rhythm and coordination.

Project operations manager Taupa'u Tauileave Toluono disclosed that Crocs shoes with ankle straps have been purchased as a solution to address the issue. The Crocs have been securely fastened to the footrests, allowing each rower to slide their feet into the shoes before the race begins.

The crew is set to test this adjustment during their second run on the water this evening, and it remains to be seen whether the modification will successfully resolve the problem.

The Alao will be racing in Lane 3 of the 2025 Flag Day Fautasi Race.

The tu’uga va’a is scheduled for tomorrow, Tuesday, April 15. However depending on weather conditions, the race could be re-scheduled for the following day for safety reasons.

If the regatta or tu’uga va'a happens on Tuesday, all 11 fautasi will race together on a 5-mile long course; but if it’s moved Wednesday, the course will be shortened to 3 miles and there will be two preliminary heats and a final race.

The first heat would have 6 fautasi and the second one would have 5 fautasi. The top four from the first heat and the top 3 from the 2nd heat will then compete for the finals.

The following is the list of the lanes that have been drawn by the captains of the participating fautasi:

Lane 1 Paepaeulupoo from Aua (closest to the airport)

Lane 2 Iseula o le Moana from Fagatogo

Lane 3 Alao Fautasi

Lane 4 Aeto from Pago Pago

Lane 5 Fealofani Samoa from Fagasa

Lane 6 Manulele Tausala-Low Rider from Nuuuli

Lane 7 Taema from Leone

Lane 8 Matasaua from Manu’a

Lane 9 Manulele Tausala #2 from Nu’uuli

Lane 10 Lupelele from Iliili

Lane 11 Fale o Latia from Pavaiai (closest to Aunuu)