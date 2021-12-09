Advance Child Tax Credit payments out in time for Christmas photo & caption

Around 7:30a.m yesterday a long line had already formed at the Utulei Branch of the Territorial Bank of American Samoa with people waiting to cash their Advance Child Tax Credit (ACTC) checks, or withdraw through their direct-deposit. Around 11a.m., Samoa News observed people still standing in line that headed towards the parking lot. A police presence was also seen throughout the day. Another long line formed at the Gov. H. Rex Lee Auditorium for those without direct deposit, to pick up their checks. [photo: AF]