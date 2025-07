(Center) Governor Pulaali’i N. Pula with (left) the American Samoa Tennis Association (ASTA) President Florence Wasko and (right) Head Coach Taimalelagi Dave Godinet on the first day of the International Tennis Federation/Oceania Tennis Federation (OTF) “2025 Pacific Nations Cup” hosted in American Samoa for a second consecutive year at the ASTA Tennis Facility in Tafuna- Pala Lagoon. [photo: Gabby Faaiuaso]