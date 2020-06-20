American Samoa LLC Online Portal goes live — create your LLC regardless of your business location

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — The territory of American Samoa has just introduced the most innovative and user-friendly LLC legislation offered in the United States.

The launch of the American Samoa LLC online portal allows businesses, no matter their location, to open an LLC through American Samoa, creating the new hotspot in the US to form an LLC.

A limited liability company or LLC is a business structure that provides protection for participants and permits pass through treatment for tax purposes. However, LLC formation can involve several administrative and compliance related bottlenecks such as finding a registered agent, preparing Articles of Organization, and many others.

The new American Samoa LLC online portal allows anyone from anywhere across the globe to open up a LLC in minutes. To simplify the process, this portal provides Articles of Organization and Registered Agent services free of charge.

Users of the portal will receive an official copy of the approved Articles of Organization via email upon application completion. American Samoa took great care to combine the best components of existing LLC laws found across the United States.

Doing this has allowed the territory to create the most innovative LLC legislation in the country. Some of the most important highlights of this new law are summarized below.

• LLC Confidentiality- Owner information remains private

• No State Taxes

• Personal Asset Protection

• Free Registered Agent- Only LLC that includes a registered agent at no additional cost

• One-Stop Application- No third-party required

• No Need to Renew Annually 1, 2, and 3 year terms available

• No US Citizenship Required- Available to all US and international businesses

• Ownership is Transferable

“American Samoa has created the most innovative, user-friendly legislation in the USA. Setting up an LLC has never been so simple, and it is available to everyone!” says Matt Pearce, CEO-Saxony Financial.

The creation of American Samoa LLC is likely to kickstart a revenue stream in American Samoa and transform the territory into the go-to place for business. This is the first of many laws and products that the territory plans to introduce over the coming years. The ultimate goal is to brand American Samoa as America’s most business-friendly destination.

To find out more, please visit https://americansamoallc.as.gov/

American Samoa LLC is an online portal offering the most innovative, user-friendly, and modern LLC law in the USA. This platform has been built to transform American Samoa into a nimble place to do business, by offering a series of easy and convenient LLC formation requirements.

Contact: Doug Gilmore & Ifo Pili Website: https://americansamoallc.as.gov Email: doug@americansamoallc.com, ifo@americansamoallc.com