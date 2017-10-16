On her way to stardom

Audrey English, who was born at the LBJ Medical Center in Fagaalu, discovered her love of music at a young age. While living in Maui, HI, she started writing and recording music in her bedroom. She and her family have since relocated to Las Vegas, NV.

Audrey's mother Ane, told Samoa News last week that world famous singing competitions like American Idol and The Voice have invited Audrey to compete on stage and share her talent during the live stream programs; but Audrey is currently tied up, writing and recording albums under contract with music companies in New York and Los Angeles.

Samoa News understands that music companies from London and Paris are also trying to get a hold of Audrey, whose song from her first album entitled "Autumn" is being used by Dubai Television for a show called "Fortitude 1."

Audrey is mentored by her mother Ane Ah Foon English, a former Samoa News reporter. Her father John English, is a former Samoa Air pilot.

Audrey's songs can be accessed and viewed on YouTube. She is pictured standing in the cockpit of a Samoa Air aircraft with her parents many moons ago, when she was a toddler living in the territory.

Click to read full story in Le Lali