Hawaii pulls away in 2nd half, beats New Mexico State, 41-21

(AP) — Chevan Cordeiro threw for a first-half touchdown and ran for a second-half score as Hawaii snapped a two-game losing streak with a 41-21 win over New Mexico State on Saturday night.

The Aggies took a 3-0 lead on Ethan Albertson's 33-yard, first-quarter field goal, but Hawaii answered on its next play from scrimmage when Cordeiro hit Nick Mardner with a 74-yard touchdown pass to start a run of 17 unanswered points.

New Mexico State (1-4) got a second-quarter touchdown pass from Jonah Johnson to Robert Downs III from six-yards out and Albertson converted a 20-yard field goal to make it 17-13 at intermission.

Cordeiro nosed in from a yard out in the third quarter and Calvin Turner Jr. added a 14-yard run for a touchdown early in the fourth quarter as the Rainbow Warriors (2-3) pulled away. Johnson ran three-yards for a touchdown for New Mexico State, but Hawaii closed the game out with a 41-yard field goal from Matthew Shipley and Dedrick Parson added a 19-yard touchdown run with 1:52 left to put the game away.

Hawaii Defensive Lineman, Justus Tavai, exhibits athletic pass rushing excellence playing both Nose Tackle and an occasional Defensive End in special defensive schemes. UH Head Coach Todd Graham told the Samoa News post game that Justus is a remarkable athlete in that he is a huge traditional interior Nose Tackle, but has the skills to play outside with speed and agility. Coach Graham said this versatility is extremely rare and a tribute to Justus’s unique capabilities. The University of Hawaii Rainbow Warriors defeated the New Mexico State Aggies 48-34 at Clarence T.C. Ching Complex, Manoa, Honolulu, Hawaii. [photo: Barry Markowitz]

Legendary late University of Hawaii QB, Colt Brennan, had his #15 retired at half time of the Hawaii vs New Mexico State Football Game.

Parents, Terry and Betsy Brennan, were smiling through tears as the University presented, by surprise, their late son’s jersey in a a framed presentation at Clarence T.C. Ching Complex, Manoa, Honolulu, Hawaii.

The many Samoans who played with Colt Brennan (the Purcell brothers, Jason Rivers, Nate Ilaoa, etc) embraced his interest in Samoan language and culture. Many of the offensive calls by Colt and his Offensive Linemen were in the Samoan language.

[photo: Barry Markowitz]