Tue, 06/03/2025 - 1:09pm
ASBF Boxers "Rise Up" in Boxing Competition, Despite Questions & Controversy

ASBF Coach Stanley Iakopo wrapping up boxer Losi Tunoa's hands before his fight last Friday night at the "Rise Up Boxing Competition" hosted by Marist Boxing Samoa. What was billed as a youth boxing tournament meant to promote fair competition and development ended in controversy, as the American Samoa Boxing Federation (ASBF) raised serious concerns over mismatches, questionable officiating, and misleading assurances from organizers at the "Rise Up Boxing Competition" hosted by Marist Boxing Samoa. (Look for report with details to be published in Wednesday's June 04, 2025 Samoa News edition.) [photo: Asi A. Fa'asau]

ASBF Coach Stanley Iakopo wrapping up boxer Losi Tunoa's hands before his fight last Friday night at the “Rise Up Boxing Competition” hosted by Marist Boxing Samoa.

What was billed as a youth boxing tournament meant to promote fair competition and development ended in controversy, as the American Samoa Boxing Federation (ASBF) raised serious concerns over mismatches, questionable officiating, and misleading assurances from organizers at the “Rise Up Boxing Competition” hosted by Marist Boxing Samoa. (Look for report with details to be published in Wednesday’s June 04, 2025 Samoa News edition.)

[photo: Asi A. Fa'asau]

