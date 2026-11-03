Samoa government further extends media ban

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — In a further attempt to sidetrack press freedom in Samoa, Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries (MAF) workers stopped Samoa Observer journalists from reporting at the Savalalo Fish Market, saying photographing fish and interviewing fish vendors at the public market now requires permission from the government.

This comes after last week’s report by the National Indigenous Times that the Observer has gone almost 12 months since its reporters were allowed to question the government, considered a fundamental right in a functional democracy.

The restriction came to light when the journalists visited the market to report on fish sales and the November palolo season. Ministry workers stopped journalists after seeing them interviewing vendors and photographing fish, saying approval was required.



A worker said."You're not allowed to take photos of the fish," according to a Samoa Observer report.

They said the instructions had come from “the top” and they were following orders.

A senior staff member at the Fisheries Division reportedly told the Observer that media requests must go through the ministry's office for approval by the chief executive officer or minister.

The worker, who declined to give her name, said the restriction applied to all media organizations, not just the Samoa Observer.

“I am just doing my job with the workers according to what we've been told,” she said.

She expressed concern about allowing journalists to report without approval from senior officials.

“The concerns that I have, is that we might allow you, but if the old man sees that we've allowed it, for sure if he sees it, he will question our leader,” she said.

When informed that the restrictions had become the new focus of the story instead of fish and palolo sales, the staff member asked the journalists to wait while she contacted the assistant chief executive officer (ACEO).

The ACEO referred the matter to the acting chief executive officer. However, when the staff member called, she was told the acting CEO was in a meeting.

The journalists left without receiving approval or an official explanation.

The ministry has yet to explain whether the requirement is supported by a written policy and why permission is needed to photograph fish or interview vendors at a public market.