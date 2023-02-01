Ads by Google Ads by Google
Home

Surfers poised for waves at Pipeline

Wed, 02/01/2023 - 10:53am
Carissa Moore
Source: RNZ Pacific

North Shore, OAHU — The World Surf League Championship Tour could start any day now on Hawaii's North Shore as organizers wait for the right conditions to run the first heat.

It will be only the second time a full-length women's Championship Tour event will be held at Pipeline, which is regarded as one of the most dangerous waves on the planet.

Hawaiian surfers Moana Jones Wong and Carissa Moore (pictured) are both favorites for the women's competition.

The world's best men and women surfers will both compete in the Billabong Pro Pipeline event.

 [photo: 2019 World Surf League]

Copyright © 2023 Osini Faleatasi Inc. dba Samoa News | All Rights Reserved

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media