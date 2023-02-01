Surfers poised for waves at Pipeline

North Shore, OAHU — The World Surf League Championship Tour could start any day now on Hawaii's North Shore as organizers wait for the right conditions to run the first heat.

It will be only the second time a full-length women's Championship Tour event will be held at Pipeline, which is regarded as one of the most dangerous waves on the planet.

Hawaiian surfers Moana Jones Wong and Carissa Moore (pictured) are both favorites for the women's competition.

The world's best men and women surfers will both compete in the Billabong Pro Pipeline event.

[photo: 2019 World Surf League]