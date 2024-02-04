Miss Samoa crowed Miss Pacific Islands photo & caption

History repeated during the finale of the 35th Miss Pacific Islands pageant in Nauru over the weekend when Miss Samoa Moemoana Schwenke was crowned the Miss Pacific Islands. The newly crowed Miss Pacific Islands is a Samoan climate activist, creative and performing arts practitioner, siva afi performer, cultural arts teacher and beauty queen. She is now the 8th Miss Samoa to have won the title, and Samoa joins the Cook Islands with the most winners of the Miss Pacific Islands Pageant. [photo: Miss Pacific Islands]