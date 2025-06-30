South Africa Springboks defeats the Barbarians

The South Africa Springboks defeated the Barbarians 54-7 in their first game of the new season at DHL Stadium, Cape Town, South Africa. Several former NZ All Black players, Samoans, Maori & Tongans were featured on the Barbarian Team. It was an honor to be personally invited and credentialed to capture this first ever Barbarian tour of South Africa, and the love of the South African People for their Springboks. [photo by Barry Markowitz]