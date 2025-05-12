Laumea dance group performs in Washington State photo & caption
Mon, 05/12/2025 - 9:04am
“Laumua” made up of Samoan High School students, represented the Samoan community at the prestigious La’u Samoa Academic and Cultural Awareness Dance Competition held in Washington State. The group’s outstanding performance culminated in winning the overall first-place title in academics, highlighting their exceptional teamwork, talent, and cultural pride in a fiercely competitive atmosphere. [courtesy photo]