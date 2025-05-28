Ads by Google Ads by Google
DOH team outreach for the S.O.F.I.A.S. photo & caption

Wed, 05/28/2025 - 8:07am
DoH Prevention & Mental Health Team with SOFIA's

The DoH Prevention & Mental Health Team together with the Nursing Team, conducted an Outreach for the S.O.F.I.A.S. (Society of Fa'afafine in American Samoa) at the Tradewinds Hotel recently, discussing Mental Health among the Fa'afafine community in the territory. “Thank you S.O.F.I.A.S. for having us and we enjoyed such a colorful and wonderful crowd you are — Looking forward to seeing you again!” a note said along with the photos on the DoH Facebook page.[photo: Facebook]

