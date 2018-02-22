Mobile emergency response specialist, Rance Scarborogh setting up a very small aperture terminal (VSAT) satellite supporting public health service in front of the US Army Reserve Center. Scarborogh along with Alvarez Llopis (not pictured), communications leader, are from the US Department of Health and Human Services. When all communications are down these portable satellites can become very efficient in times of disasters, a FEMA official told Samoa News. [photo: Esther Posala]