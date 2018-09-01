Home

US Mainland’s snow storms.

Tue, 01/09/2018 - 11:56am

Samoa News editors assigned Cool Stuff to gain personal islander experience with the US Mainland’s snow storms.  What did I do to deserve this?  Your hands & ears are cold.  You slide on the sidewalk and fall on your muli.  You put your milk & meat in the garage on a chair as you don’t need freezers or refrigerators.  And when you try to leave, they have to de-ice your jet. Done with Utah, cold and snow for now.  Now how is the skiing back your island?  [Photo: Barry Markowitz, SLC Intl Airport, Utah]

