PAGO PAGO, American Samoa - U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Faiupu Tagaleoo, Theater Support Group, 9th Mission Support Command, assists FEMA personnel with receipt of supplies to support Defense Support of Civil Authority operations in American Samoa in response to Tropical Storm Gita. The 9th Mission Support Command based out of Fort Shafter Flats has provided ongoing support for relief operations since Feb. 11. [courtesy photo]