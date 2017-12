In this photo, the Tuinei family pays a visit to the veterinary clinic to have their 4 new puppies vaccinated and dewormed. Make two of your New Year’s resolution be: 1) Vaccinate and deworm your pets; and 2) Love-a-Pet by adopting one. The vet clinic still has 4 kittens, and 2 adult male neutered dogs for adoption. HAVE A SAFE & HAPPY NEW YEAR AMERICAN SAMOA! [Courtesy photo]