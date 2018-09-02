American Samoa is now under a “storm warning”, as Tropical Storm Gita heads towards the main island of Tutuila. The weather office has put all American Samoa islands under a storm warning as the center of Tropical Storm Gita was located about 190 miles west of Tutuila and about 275 west of Manu’a. As of 12a.m. today, Friday, the storm was slowly moving east-southeast with maximum sustained winds near 50 mph. Pictured: Satellite imagery of Tropical Storm Gita at 1 a.m., Feb. 9, 2018 local time. [image from Joint Typhoon Warning Center]