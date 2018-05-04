AUGUSTA, Ga. — Call it the hole-in-one celebration gone wrong.

Tony Finau’s ace on the par-3 seventh during the Masters Tournament Par-3 Contest was a thing of beauty: flew by the hole, pulled the string to back it up and watched it jam back some 30 feet straight into the cup.

So excited was Finau that he took off in a dead sprint, first forward, then backward, and that’s when it went wrong.

Finau’s left ankle buckled, he fell to the ground, and as he got up it appeared that he actually had to pop his ankle back into place.

If that was the case, Finau showed little sign of injury, as he finished his round – two more holes – without a noticeable limp.

Read More at Yahoo Sports