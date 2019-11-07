Talavalu wins 2 games — Nauru & Vanuatu – lose to Tonga

Suva, FIJI — 2019 Oceania Sevens Championship 2nd game for Pool C saw American Samoa Talavalu matched up against Nauru. Winger Lolesio Lolesio scored the rst try, Half Back Joseph Saitia Mano with the 2nd try, and Prop Marvin Joey Iosefa with the third & nal try. Final score of the match: Talavalu 17 Nauru 14 with the next match against Vanuatu coming up at 5:36 Fiji time today.

Coverage is possible with the help of Taupau Tauileave Toluono of Pentagon Samoa and it’s family of companies.

Marvin Joey Iosefa of the Talavalu 7s Rugby Team looks for an open teammate to make a pass during their Oceania Sevens that was held at ANZ Suva Stadium in Fiji yesterday evening.

American Samoa’s Talavalu team lost their first game of the Sevens against Tonga 29 - 5. But they turned around and won two games in a row. After defeating Nauru 17 - 14, Talavalu regenerated and came back hard to defeat Vanuatu 19 - 7. [photo: Terry Custodio Auva’a]