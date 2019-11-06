Talavalu stands ready to go at Oceania 7s — Today is Game Day

Suva, FIJI — At the Team Assessment last night all the ASRU American Samoa National Rugby Team Talavalu players expressed their gratitude at being able to represent American Samoa and are ready to put in their best on the field today.

The Talavalu is in Pool C alongside Australia, Tonga, Nauru and Vanuatu. Their first match will be against Tonga at 11:44am Fiji Time. 2nd Match will be against Nauru @ 3:02pm and the 3rd match will be against Vanuatu @ 5:36pm.

The 2019 Oceania Sevens Championship will be the twelfth Oceania Sevens tournament in men's rugby sevens. It will serve as the regional qualifier for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Sevens and is being held at ANZ Stadium in Suva, Fiji on November 7-9.

The Oceania Men’s Sevens Championship 2019 consists of three (3) pools of five (5) teams. These teams are;

1. American Samoa

2. Australia

3. Cook Islands

4. Fiji

5. Japan

6. Nauru

7. New Caledonia

8. New Zealand

9. Niue

10. Papua New Guinea

11. Samoa

12. Solomon Islands

13. Tonga

14. Tuvalu

15. Vanuatu

Click here to watch live stream of games