After all team payments and pledges are collected, the Shriners’ Children's Golf Tournament will have raised $20,800 for the Shriners’ Children’s Travel Fund. Themtournament that was held on Saturday, November 25, 2017, was very successful, with 48 golf teams registered and 17 Hole Sponsors.

There are 22 non-profit Shriners Hospitals in the United States and they specialize in the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions, burns, spinal cord injuries, and cleft lip and palate. The children patients receive free care and all medical services.

The Shriners doctors were recently in American Samoa to examine children with orthopedic conditions. Last year 34 children from American Samoa were sent to the Honolulu Shriners Hospital for treatment. In many cases the treatment may involve several years of orthopedic corrective surgery.

The funds raised by the American Samoa Shriners Club and other Shriners Clubs in the United States of America help pay for all the air transportation costs for the children sent from American Samoa.

Shriners Club President Sean Gregg, and Shriners Archie Soliai and Roy Hall, Jr., extend their heartfelt gratitude to the main sponsor G.H.C. Reid & Co. and the Lealaifuaneva Peter Reid, Jr. Family, as well as Hawaiian Air, Neil’s Ace Home Center, Cost-U-Less, Starkist Samoa, Inc., Tool Shop, Samoa News, the American Samoa Community and many other corporate sponsors and individuals providing great prizes.

Special thanks to the Rotary Club of Pago Pago, Rotary Interact Club of Leone High School, Cancer Coalition, the Lions Club and other community minded individuals that volunteered to help with the golf tournament registration, preparing and serving the great roasted suckling pork and lunch plates.

Special prizes were awarded to the golf teams and all enjoyed the fellowship, food and refreshments.