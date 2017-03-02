Representing territory at Super Bowl

Late last year DJ Tialavea was promoted from the Falcons’ practice squad, the same week he made his NFL debut in a 33-16 victory over the Carolina Panthers, helping push the team toward the Super Bowl LI this weekend against New England at the NRG Stadium, Houston Texas.

For Tight End Tialavea #86, NFL success did not come easy for him. He was originally signed by Jacksonville as an undrafted free agent, and also spent time in Buffalo before joining the Falcon’s practice squad in 2015.

Camille Lolofie, a close relative of Tialavea growing up said to Samoa News, “He has had it hard in the football life for almost three years, especially bouncing around 3 teams. When he came home to Utah, we all thought he was done, but he seriously would not give football a rest.”

Tialavea of Samoan descent is named after his late father Donald Tialava, from the villages of Pavaiai and Auto. His father passed away, after more than 20 years of poor health, about four years ago and was truly the driving force for Tialavea.

The many lessons he taught his son, through words and actions, in good and bad days, continue to echo through DJ, and following three seasons of uncertainty, he finally received a call which was a dream come true — he was asked to join the Falcons.

Before being part of the Falcons, Tialavea worked two jobs and continued to train hard to make his father proud of him despite knowing his father would not see him play physically. He faced a lot of challenges and would always remember one piece of advice from his father: “You be ready when they call your number.”

He has definitely learned from not making the roster (out of the training camp), besides getting upset or having to give up — he works even harder.

His father was just like any other typical proud Samoan parent, who puts family first, and when sees their child succeed would firstly contact all the families if they had seen DJ play, then congratulates his son, and ends up lecturing on things to work on.

DJ told Samoa News in an interview, through Facebook chat and phone, “Dad would congratulate me when I did something good, but he’d always have something I need to work on, which is why I’m real hard on myself and want to be great in everything, so next time I get in there, I’m just going to do it even better.”

He also said, “Our heritage, our culture, the way we were raised, it has all influenced me and developed me into the man I am today.”

The teachings and faith his father had in him continue to resonate, and he has opened a humanitarian service project named after his father, The Don Tialavea Foundation. It began with a visit to Haiti last year with a friend; its mission was to help others find joy in the journey of life.

The foundation plans to continue to visit less fortunate areas of the world and identify specific projects that, when completed, would empower an individual, family or community and improve their physical, emotional, or spiritual well being.

Camille told Samoa News, “DJ is a very humble guy who truly cares for those around him. Uncle Don (his father) was the same way so it makes sense, even though we live in America but our Samoan culture is still strong especially when we put God and family first, these are the blessings for it.”

Of his Super Bowl debut, Tialavea, in his interview with Samoa News, said, “It’s an honor to be a part of the Falcons and to participate in Super Bowl 51. It’s also a true blessing to represent American Samoa and my family throughout my football journey. If it wasn’t for my mother and especially my father I would never have had what it took to become a member of an NFL team and be able to in a Super Bowl.”

Tight End Tialavea wants to encourage the youth of American Samoa, “Listen to your parents and don’t forget where you truly come from.”

Samoa News wishes our Samoan brothers all the best in the Super Bowl this Sunday — they are all winners.