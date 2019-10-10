Poppy Reid wins Gold at bodybuilding championships In Tahiti

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — The Sauia IFBB American Samoa crew recently returned home, following a successful trip to Tahiti for the 2019 South Pacific Oceania Bodybuilding (SPOBB) Championships.

Sauia IFBB American Samoa president Peter Reid III and vice president Sala McMoore, rallied behind Poppy Bernadette Reid - the first female athlete to represent American Samoa in the prestigious IFBB regional event - and she didn’t disappoint.

The mother of two won gold in the Women’s Figure Fitness category and went on to place first overall in the Women’s Wellness Fitness category - another gold medal - collecting a trophy, assorted prizes and $50,000.00cfp, according to McMoore.

The competition was tough — from Australia, Tonga, Samoa, and Tahiti’s finest — but Reid did her thing and emerged a winner. This year’s SPOBB was hosted in Tahiti Oct. 5-6th.

Reid (center) is a US Marine who was born in American Samoa and hails from Leone.

The 2020 South Pacific Oceania Bodybuilding Championships will be hosted in independent Samoa. Currently, Sauia is preparing to take Mikaele Aunoa as American Samoa’s competitor in the IFBB World Men’s Bodybuilding Championships & Congress set to be hosted in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates next month (Nov. 5-10th) .

Aunoa represented the territory at the SPOBB championships in Rarotonga last year where he placed second overall. He also won first overall in the Men’s Physique category during the Mr. American Samoa competition this year.

Reid III and McMoore will be attending the IFBB World Congress and officiating as judges during the world event.

Sauia is a member of the International Federation of Bodybuilding (IFBB) and has been taking locals all over the world to places like China, Australia, and Samoa to compete. Reid III and McMoore started Sauia Bodybuilding in 2015.