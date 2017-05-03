Manu Samoa at USA Sevens in Vegas

The Manu Samoa Sevens might have struggled in their opening games of the Las Vegas Sevens but, according to the Samoa Observer, they won a different type of victory the night before during the tournament’s opening parade. Samoa was by far the most popular team during a parade of teams representing 18 different nations at the three-day tournament.

Pool B consisted of the USA, Chile, England and Samoa. USA beat Samoa 26-5 in the first of Pool B games. Tila Mealoi had a try in the second half. England then beat Chile 31-5 and USA beat Chile 31-0. Samoa then faced England. Samoa played well but lost 12-7 in a tight game. Both of England’s tries came in the first half, the first by Dan Bibby and the second by Dan Norton. Samoa’s try was scored by Joe Perez.

The last pool game for Samoa was against Chile on Saturday. Laaloi Leilua scored twice and Danny Kayes once. The final score was Samoa 17 and Chile 12. The 1 and 2 pool play results put Samoa into the Challenge Trophy Quarter Finals against Russia where Samoa dominated against an athletic Russian team in the Trophy Quarter-Final winning 31-7. Neria Fomai scored the first of five tries for Samoa. Joe Perez and Laaloi Leilua each scored two tries.

Photos by Joe Hamby and Allan Hamilton.