Junior Sailing returns to Pago Harbor

Eleven sailors from Apia traveled to American Samoa earlier this month to compete in the Pago Pago Harbor Optimist Sailing Regatta on Saturday, October 14th out of Sadie’s By the Sea Beach Resort. This is the first junior sailing regatta Pago Pago has hosted since 2008. The Apia sailors faced off against 10 local sailors in the Optimist sailing class in two divisions with 3 elimination heats in each division to move into the finals.

Pago sailors eliminated many of the Apia sailors in the early rounds and had a strong presence in the finals. However, the Apia sailors managed to take home Gold and Silver in both divisions and sailors from Pago, Pago claimed Bronze in both divisions.

Pago Coach Matt Erickson stated, “I’m very proud of all of the sailors and how they raced in this regatta, particularly in variable wind conditions and in more swell than either group is used to. The races were very competitive and some races were won by mere seconds. We have seen the competition now and we are going to be training harder this month in hopes to gain the gold in Apia next month.”

The Pago sailors will travel Apia over Thanksgiving weekend in November to race against the Apia Yacht club in their home waters.

The sailors, families, and friends of Pago Pago Junior Sailing would like to thank Pacific Energy, Manua’s, Sadie’s by the Sea Resort, Su’a Tupuola Fitiao Wilson and the Apaula Crew, The Development Bank of American Samoa, and Trophies and Things for their support of this event.

Results from the Open and the 11 & under Divisions as follows:

11 and under

1. Solomona Hamilton APIA YACHT CLUB

2. Xavier Rasmussen APIA YACHT CLUB 3. Amelie Chen PAGO PAGO JR SAILING

Open