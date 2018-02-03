Girls’ high school soccer has resumed after a nearly two-week postponement due to the arrival of Tropical Cyclone Gita on Feb. 9 and a monsoonal trough from Feb. 5-9 that affected American Samoa.

Fortunately the FFAS complex in Pago Pago did not sustain any damages during the week American Samoa was battered by heavy winds and torrential rain.

A revised schedule has been completed, with the varsity division to have a single, round robin fixture, followed by a playoff format to include all six teams. The top two teams at the end of the regular season will earn a first round bye while No. 4 faces off against No. 5 and No. 3 takes on No. 6 on March 12.

The winners advance to the semi-finals set for March 14 with the varsity championship game to be played on March 16.

As for the junior varsity division, only three schools are participating in the competition. They will have a single-round robin, followed by a top-3 playoff system where the No. 1 seed awaits the winner of No. 2 vs. No. 3 in the J-V championship game set for March 16.

Games resumed on Saturday, Feb. 24.

VARSITY

SHARKS 5, LIONS 1 (Feb. 26)

Samoana and Leone played a tough first half with the Sharks leading 1-0 at its end.

In the second, it was all Samoana as they poured in four goals to add to their solo score from the first half to complete the game’s final tally of 5-1.

WARRIORS 1, SHARKS 0 (Feb. 24)

The difference in this game was penalty kicks.

The Tafuna Warriors converted their PK in the first half, and the Samoana Sharks failed their attempt in the second that would have equalized the score.

Tafuna spent most of the second half defending, and they played great, at one point stopping three shots from inside the goalie’s box.

The defending champs were able to hold on to the end for the 1-0 win.

COUGARS 5, LION S 0 (Feb. 24)

Fa’asao-Marist won big against the Leone Lions 5-0 on Saturday, Feb. 24.

The Cougars have put forth their names as contenders for the varsity division’s title after that strong performance last Saturday.

JUNIOR VARSITY

SHARKS 2, LIONS 0 (Feb. 26)

Samoana won 2-0 against Leone thanks to a two-goal effort from Faafeu Amisone in the second half of the game.

Both teams went into the break with a scoreless tie, with the Sharks able to claim the win thanks to the second half’s scoring efforts.

SHARKS 1, WARRIORS 1 (Feb. 24)

The Sharks and Warriors’ J-V squads drew 1-1 in a back-and-forth game last Saturday.

Both goals were scored in the first half, and in the second neither team could break the tie despite coming close on several occasions.